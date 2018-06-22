Hazan presents: The full selfie

MK Oren Hazan (Likud) on Friday published a video showing the moments before he took a selfie with U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit to Israel last year.

Hazan drew the ire of senior Israeli leaders when he cut across from the back row of a line of coalition members greeting Trump at Ben Gurion Airport and snuck in the selfie.

