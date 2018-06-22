Netanyahu meets Kushner and Greenblatt

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met on Friday in Jerusalem for four hours with U.S. President Donald Trump’s Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

Israel's Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer also participated in the meeting.

