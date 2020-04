21:22 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Trump suspends prosecution of illegal migrant parents at border Read more Administration seeks to reunite children with parents arrested when illegally crossing US border. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Jun 21 2018, 09:22 PM, 6/21/2018