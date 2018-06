20:58 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Former Supreme Court Chief Naor joins Jewish think tank Former Supreme Court President Miriam Naor will join the Board of Directors of the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI). JPPI is the first board Naor agreed to join after her retirement from the Supreme Court. She will supervise a project dedicated to the relationship between religion and state in Israel and deal with issues close to her heart related to the continuity of the Jewish people and the connection between Israel and Diaspora Jews.

► ◄ Last Briefs