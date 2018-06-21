VP Pence speaks with Afghanistan President Ghani

Vice President Mike Pence spoke with President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan by phone today. The two leaders discussed the security situation in Afghanistan, including the recent ceasefires initiated by the Afghan Government and the Taliban.

The Vice President reinforced the U.S. and international commitment to partner with and support the Afghan government and security forces. Vice President Pence reiterated President Trump’s South Asia strategy, which calls for a negotiated settlement to the conflict in Afghanistan, and commended Ghani’s efforts to make progress on this front. The Vice President and Ghani also discussed the importance of holding democratic elections and political inclusion for the long-term stability and effectiveness of the Kabul government.