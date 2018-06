19:31 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Sara Netanyahu's attorney says 'case doesn't hold water' Sara Netanyahu's Attorney Amit Hadad predicted that his client would be cleared off all charges relating to improper use of funds in the Prime Minister's Residence. "This is the first time an indictment has been filed against a leader's wife for ordering food and take-away trays. We have not heard anything like this in the history of any nation," said Hadad. ► ◄ Last Briefs