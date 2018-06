19:23 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Hundreds demonstrate next to PM's house over missing Yemenite children Hundreds of Israelis are demonstrating at Jerusalem's King George Street over the saga of Yemenite children during Israel's early years. ► ◄ Last Briefs