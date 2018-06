19:18 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Far-left UK paper pulls op-ed blaming Israel for anti-Semitism Read more Radical British paper which regularly publishes pieces by Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn axes op-ed blaming anti-Semitism on Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs