19:13 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 'Israeli deterrence is getting torched' Read more MK Lapid in the Gaza envelope: Hamas must pay a price Every time a kite crosses the fence, they have to know that it will hurt them. ► ◄ Last Briefs