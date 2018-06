19:00 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Liberman designates Gaza corporation as terror organization Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman signed a special order on Thursday declaring the Gaza-based 'Hamad Company' for as a terror organization. According to the Shin Bet internal security service, the group plays a key part in Hamas' terror financing apparatus. ► ◄ Last Briefs