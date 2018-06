17:04 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Harediphobia: Jewish Home MK to Tel Aviv mayor: 'Bad stench of discrimination' Read more MK Shuli Mualem sends letter to Tel Aviv mayor: Haredi and religious public allowed to conduct events in public sphere of Tel Aviv. ► ◄ Last Briefs