15:51 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Report: IDF attacks incendiary balloon launchers in Gaza, none hurt Arab media sources are reporting that the IDF has attacked a group of Gazans who were launching incendiary balloons into Israel. None were injured. ► ◄ Last Briefs