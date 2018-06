15:47 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Netanyahu cancels meeting with the Jewish Agency due to anger over Herzog selection Prime Minister Netanyahu canceled a scheduled meeting with the Jewish Agency that was to take place next week after it went against his wishes by choosing Isaac Herzog to head the organization. Netanyahu had pushed for close confidant and Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz to be picked. ► ◄ Last Briefs