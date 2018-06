15:43 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Justice Minister Shaked: Judicial system not running after politicians Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) said that the judicial system was not attempting to lock up politicians unwarrantedly after Sara Netanyahu was indicted for fraud. "I do not intend to refer to the filing of an indictment," said Shaked. "I did not read it, I saw only 'pushes' and even with regard to politicians, the legal system does not pursue politicians." ► ◄ Last Briefs