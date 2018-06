15:36 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Liberman to visit Cyprus Thursday evening Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman will take off for Cyprus on Thursday evening, where he will discuss security matters with his Cypriot and Greek counterparts. ► ◄ Last Briefs