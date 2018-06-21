The Arabic-language Al Akhbar newspaper reports that the Hamas terror group has agreed to release the bodies of IDF soldiers it is holding on to in exchange for a seaport and airport for the Gaza Strip.
Report: Hamas agrees on wide-ranging deal with Israel
