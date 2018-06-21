15:33 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Report: Hamas agrees on wide-ranging deal with Israel The Arabic-language Al Akhbar newspaper reports that the Hamas terror group has agreed to release the bodies of IDF soldiers it is holding on to in exchange for a seaport and airport for the Gaza Strip. ► ◄ Last Briefs