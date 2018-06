15:27 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 MK Cabel: No one more suitable to head Jewish Agency than Herzog MK Eitan Cabel (Zionist Union) said that "there is no more suitable candidate than Herzog" after the opposition leader was chosen to head the Jewish Agency on Thursday. "For the sake of the unity of the Jewish people and for the benefit of the State of Israel, both left [wing] and right [wing], there is no one better than my friend and partner to be the chairman of the Jewish Agency," Cabel tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs