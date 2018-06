13:57 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Parents In Israel Desperate for Cancer-Treatment Aid "Miracle” Read more Over 1000 children are diagnosed with cancer yearly in Israel. 1 organization is dedicated to help make their lives easier during treatment. ► ◄ Last Briefs