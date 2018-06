10:15 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Tamuz 8, 5778 , 21/06/18 Watch: Jewish wedding in Dnipropetrovsk Read more Wedding of Yehiel Piekarsky with daughter of Rabbi Moshe Weber, director of 'Kollel Torah,' takes place at Ukraine 'Menorah' Jewish center. ► ◄ Last Briefs