Cruz applauds Trump over UNHRC withdrawal

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday applauded President Donald Trump for withdrawing the United States from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

“The United States has been legitimizing the thugs and autocrats on the United Nations Human Rights Council for far too long. This is a body that claims to sit in judgment about human rights, but includes human rights abusers such as Venezuela, China, and Cuba. It claims to be objective, but spends its time and resources attacking Israel while ignoring the crimes of terrorist groups like Hamas,” Cruz said in a statement.