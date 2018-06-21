Spanish city councilors call for boycott of Israel

Councilors in the Spanish city of Pamplona, the capital of the Navarre province, have called on the Spanish government to stop its arms trade with Israel and on their municipality to declare Israeli officials as "persona non grata" until Israel stops its "oppressive policy against the Palestinian people", Yediot Aharonot reported Wednesday.

The resolution, passed by the heads of the factions in the Pamplona municipality, also expressed support of the Palestinian “right of return” and the Palestinians' right to hold a peaceful protest "which has been suppressed with force by the Israeli army."