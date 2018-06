17:44 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5778 , 20/06/18 Tamuz 7, 5778 , 20/06/18 Smotrich decries light treatment of alleged traitor Jewish Home MK Bezalel Smotrich decried on Wednesday the harsh treatment the Shin Bet meted out to hilltop youth, comparing it to the relatively light conditions that alleged traitor Gonen Segev was being held in. "Youth suspected of price tag actions are being held like the last terrorists in conditions of harsh security prisoners, but Gonen Segev, The Iranian spy, is held in Gilboa Prison under the conditions of a regular criminal prisoner," tweeted Smotrich. ► ◄ Last Briefs