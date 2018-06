17:31 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5778 , 20/06/18 Tamuz 7, 5778 , 20/06/18 Yesh Atid MK: 'Beat them to a pulp' Read more MK Haim Yellin tells Arutz Sheva about his experience last night near Gaza border, and discusses how to address kite terror. ► ◄ Last Briefs