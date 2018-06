17:25 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5778 , 20/06/18 Tamuz 7, 5778 , 20/06/18 National Union calls on Tzohar not to harm existing Kashrut supervision The Jewish Home's National Union faction called on the Tzohar rabbinical organization not to harm Israel's Kashrut supervision mechanism with its own privatized service. "The right way is to strengthen the kashrut system and make corrections that can improve and upgrade the kashrut programs in cooperation with the Chief Rabbinate and without causing division of the Jewish people," said the National Union in a statement. ► ◄ Last Briefs