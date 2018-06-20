16:12
Reported

News Briefs

  Tamuz 7, 5778 , 20/06/18

Lapid submits 'Submarine Law'

Yesh Atid leader MK Yair Lapid submitted a bill to the Knesset on Wednesday banning security companies from offering a brokerage fee in weapons deals. The bill comes in the wake of the 'Case 3000' probe.

Last Briefs