16:12 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5778 , 20/06/18 Tamuz 7, 5778 , 20/06/18 Lapid submits 'Submarine Law' Yesh Atid leader MK Yair Lapid submitted a bill to the Knesset on Wednesday banning security companies from offering a brokerage fee in weapons deals. The bill comes in the wake of the 'Case 3000' probe.