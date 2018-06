15:54 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5778 , 20/06/18 Tamuz 7, 5778 , 20/06/18 Holon's deputy mayor apologizes for anti-LGBT remarks Holon Deputy Mayor Yoel Yeshurun apologized for anti-LGBT remarks. "I wanted to express an apology for the things, their contents and the way they were expressed," he said. "I used inappropriate expressions that hurt members of the LGBT community. That was not what I meant. I will sign my request for forgiveness and forgiveness for all those who were hurt by me." ► ◄ Last Briefs