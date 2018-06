15:38 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5778 , 20/06/18 Tamuz 7, 5778 , 20/06/18 Coalition angered over orientation discrimination law's passage Opposition manages to pass proposal prohibiting sexual disorientation discrimination. MKs Amir Ohana and Meirav Ben-Ari support bill. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs