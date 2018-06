14:35 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5778 , 20/06/18 Tamuz 7, 5778 , 20/06/18 Is the World Cup is 'unwatchable' in Israel? Read more Israelis are taking to social media complaining about the footage of the soccer matches, saying that it's nearly impossible to see the ball. ► ◄ Last Briefs