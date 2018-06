14:11 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5778 , 20/06/18 Tamuz 7, 5778 , 20/06/18 21 year-old arrested for online sexual harassment Police have arrested a 21-year-old for sexually harassing underage girls on the internet. The suspect allegedly sent explicit photos to the girls and asked them to send him photos in return. ► ◄ Last Briefs