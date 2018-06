Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid said that the right-wing activists who had heckled the Dawabsha family in Lod on Tuesday "are not part of the human family".

"Who are these people who stood outside the courthouse to shout to Ali Dawabsha's grandfather, 'Ali, burn,' and 'Your grandson on the grill'"? asked Lapid. "Who are those who celebrate the fact that a one-and-a-half-year-old baby is burned alive? I do not know who they are, They are not part of the human family."