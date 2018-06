11:58 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5778 , 20/06/18 Tamuz 7, 5778 , 20/06/18 'Judges who abrogate agunah's marriage unworthy of being rabbis' Read more Rabbi Silman: 'Anyone doing such a thing must know he moves to a different camp. As far as we're concerned, he can't be rabbi and Dayan.' ► ◄ Last Briefs