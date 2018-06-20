Minister accused of spying: I updated the defense establishment

Former minister Gonen Segev, who was arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran, said during his interrogation that he updated defense establishment officials about his contacts with Iran and that his intention was to serve as a double agent in an attempt to rehabilitate his image, Hadashot TV reported Tuesday.

According to the report, Segev is expected to plead not guilty to the charges in the indictment against him, despite the fact that there is no dispute regarding his ties with Iranian elements.