01:00 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5778 , 20/06/18 Tamuz 7, 5778 , 20/06/18 IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza IAF fighter jets attacked three terrorist targets in a Hamas military compound in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday night. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that the attack was carried out in response to the continued firing of incendiary kites and balloons into Israeli territory.