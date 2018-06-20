Danon welcomes U.S. withdrawal from UNHRC

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon welcomed the announcement by the United States that they will withdraw from the Human Rights Council.

“The Human Rights Council has long been the foe of those who truly care about human rights around the world. The United States has proven, yet again, its commitment to truth and justice and their unwillingness to allow the blind hatred of Israel in international institutions to stand unchallenged. We thank President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ambassador Nikki Haley for their leadership and call on the moral majority at the UN to hold all of its institutions accountable,” he said.