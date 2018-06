00:02 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5778 , 20/06/18 Tamuz 7, 5778 , 20/06/18 Putting on tefillin at the Kotel is women's empowerment? Read more Chabad emissary Rebbetzin Esther Piekarski discusses the Rebbe, his relationship to Israel and his thoughts about women's empowerment. ► ◄ Last Briefs