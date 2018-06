17:55 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 6, 5778 , 19/06/18 Tamuz 6, 5778 , 19/06/18 Netanyahu will not receive 'Friend of the Settlements award' Read more Event honoring PM by the Binyamin Regional Council postponed amid unrest over award after destruction of Netiv Ha'avot homes. ► ◄ Last Briefs