13:25 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 6, 5778 , 19/06/18 Tamuz 6, 5778 , 19/06/18 'The haredim are willing to sell Israel out' Read more Jewish Home MK blasts agreement between Arab MK, haredi lawmakers to block bill banning night-time Muezzin calls to prayer on loudspeakers. ► ◄ Last Briefs