13:06 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 6, 5778 , 19/06/18 Tamuz 6, 5778 , 19/06/18 French president scolds teenager for 'acting like a clown' Read more Macron scolds youth who asks him, 'What's going on, Manu?' 'If you want to lead a revolution, first learn how to put food on the table.' ► ◄ Last Briefs