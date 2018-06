11:47 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 6, 5778 , 19/06/18 Tamuz 6, 5778 , 19/06/18 Gafni affirms haredi-Arab alliance to defeat 'Muezzin Law' Read more Law banning late-night calls to prayer 'won't pass', says haredi lawmaker, telling Arab MK haredi parties oppose Muezzin Law. ► ◄ Last Briefs