11:33 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 6, 5778 , 19/06/18 Tamuz 6, 5778 , 19/06/18 Watch: Stole car, crashed - then fled Read more Two Arab residents of eastern J'lem steal car, after which they crash into trees and flee the scene. Indictment filed against one of them. ► ◄ Last Briefs