08:41 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 6, 5778 , 19/06/18 Tamuz 6, 5778 , 19/06/18 Israeli man suspected of arming Arabs for fireworks attack Read more 70-year-old Jewish man allegedly sold tens of thousands of fireworks to J'lem Arabs despite knowing they were to be used in attacks. ► ◄ Last Briefs