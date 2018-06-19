IDF forces arrested in Judea and Samaria overnight Monday 13 wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, popular terror and violent disturbances against civilians and security forces.
News BriefsTamuz 6, 5778 , 19/06/18
13 wanted terrorists arrested in Judea and Samaria
IDF forces arrested in Judea and Samaria overnight Monday 13 wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, popular terror and violent disturbances against civilians and security forces.
The suspects were taken for questioning.
