Iraq condemns air strikes against forces fighting ISIS

Iraq's Foreign Ministry said on Monday night that it "expresses rejection and condemnation of any air operations targeting forces in areas where they are fighting ISIS, whether in Iraq or Syria or any other area where there is a battlefield against this enemy that threatens humanity."

The statement follows Sunday night’s air strike near the Iraq-Syria border. A U.S. official told CNN on Monday that the air strike was carried out by Israel and not by the U.S. or the international coalition fighting the Islamic State. The IDF has not commented on the matter.