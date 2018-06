06:16 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 6, 5778 , 19/06/18 Tamuz 6, 5778 , 19/06/18 Erdan: Investigate Joint List chairman Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) on Monday evening asked Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to investigate whether Joint List chairman MK Ayman Odeh assisted terrorist organizations. Erdan’s request came after Odeh took part in a conference at the Russian embassy in eastern Jerusalem, during which it was planned to declare Jerusalem as the capital of "Palestine". Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs