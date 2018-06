Soccer fans have filed a complaint with FIFA, the governing body of soccer, against Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi, a year after he reposted a tweet from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saying Israel would not exist in 25 years.

According to a report in Yediot Aharonot, the fans are calling on FIFA to ban Taremi from playing for the Iranian national team in the 2018 World Cup, which is currently taking place in Russia.