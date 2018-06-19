Shaked presents Lapid's deception

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked responded on Monday evening to claims by Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid that the proposed new draft law constitutes a repetition of the law that his party approved in the previous government.

Speaking at an event in Jerusalem sponsored by the Justice Ministry, Shaked said, “In the previous Knesset, I headed the committee that drafted the draft law. I spent many hours trying to persuade MK (Ofer) Shelah and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid to agree to my outline of economic sanctions if enlistment targets are not met, but he insisted on criminal sanctions."