PA: No to initiative that will separate Gaza from Judea, Samaria

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman of Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, said on Monday that the Palestinian people and their leadership will never recognize the legitimacy of any U.S. initiative that seeks to separate Gaza from PA-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria under the banner of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Abu Rudeineh’s comments were made in response to reports about ideas related to the "Deal of the Century," the name given to the Trump administration’s plan for peace between Israel and the PA.