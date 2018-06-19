American official says Israel behind Syria air strike

A United States official told CNN on Monday that an air strike on Sunday close to the Iraq-Syria border was carried out by Israel and not by the U.S. or the international coalition fighting the Islamic State (ISIS).

Syrian state TV blamed the strike that targeted pro-regime forces and caused multiple casualties on the U.S.-led coalition combating the terrorist group, but a spokesman for the coalition said there were no coalition strikes in the area, which took place al-Harra, southeast of Albu Kamal.