The Knesset plenum approved on Monday evening the first reading of the bill by MK Roy Folkman (Kulanu) regarding the postponement (grace period) of mortgage payments.

According to the bill, which was written in cooperation with the Yedid Foundation, mortgage banks will be required to offer a separate track that will allow postponement of payment dates for a minimum of three months if the borrowers are unable to pay the mortgage payments in cases of unemployment, illness or maternity leave.