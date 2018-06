00:13 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 6, 5778 , 19/06/18 Tamuz 6, 5778 , 19/06/18 The unique request of the Netiv Ha’avot expellees Read more Rabbi Natan Alexander's request to the world is not to forget Netiv Ha’avot on the 8th day following the expulsion. ► ◄ Last Briefs